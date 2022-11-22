Recovery in reach for anyone says Lift the Label campaign

There are many ways that each of us can support someone struggling with - or in recovery from --substance use disorder.

One way to do that is to share the stories of real Coloradans who are in recovery, along with their friends and family who support them.

The Lift the Label campaign aims to remove the stigma that prevents those with addiction from seeking effective treatment. It is being directed by Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration (BHA).

In a 2021 survey conducted by the Colorado Health Institute, the Colorado Health Access Survey, more than 80,000 Coloradans said they needed substance use treatment but did not get it. Of these, 77% said they didn't seek treatment because of the stigma associated with addiction – the feeling of shame and judgment.

BHA Deputy Director of Communications Charlotte Whitney said, "Stigma is a huge barrier to people seeking treatment. And one of the most effective ways to reduce stigma is to show people that recovery is possible. We do that at Lift the Label by sharing the stories of real Coloradans who are in recovery and their friends and family who support them every single day."

Keith Hayes shares his journey of recovery with CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh in the special Lift the Label Community Conversation. Viewers can find answers to questions about addiction, the impact of stigmas - and learn how recovery is possible.

Hayes is now Director of Recovery at 5280 High School and said, "There is a solution, that you are not alone that we are here for you. There is all kind of treatment options out there, there are support groups you can get into, there are a lot of different ways to find recovery."

Also responding to questions from Leigh is a physician who specializes in addiction medicine. Dr. Kaylin Klie said that for opioid use addiction, the evidence suggests that medication is the most effective path to recovery and overdose prevention. "The people who receive medications as part of their treatment have much better long-term outcomes, specifically reduced overdose and reduced overdose death."

One way to show support for people is by sending support and encouragement via the Recovery Cards Project. The cards, available for free are a collaboration between the Lift the Label campaign, people in recovery, and artists from around Colorado and nationwide.