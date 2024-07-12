Record heat in Denver on Friday, more on the way across Colorado this weekend

Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver

Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver

Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver

DIA hit 102 degrees today, breaking the old record of 101 degrees set back in 1971. This is just the start of a dangerous heat wave lingering through the weekend.

CBS

We are forecasting record-breaking heat both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday likely being the warmest of this heat wave.

Temperatures will likely reach 101 degrees on Saturday, breaking the old record of 100 degrees in 2003. Temperatures on Sunday will likely reach at least 102 degrees, breaking the old record of 100 degrees in 1878. You read the right, 1878.

CBS