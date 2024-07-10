Record-setting heat expected in Denver this weekend, hot across all of Colorado
Dangerous heat is expected across Colorado through Sunday. The current forecast:
Friday – 101 degrees (old record is 100 degrees set in 1878)
Saturday – 100 degrees (old record is 100 degrees set in 2003)
Sunday – 102 degrees (old record is 101 degrees set in 1971)
This would only be the 5th time Denver has had 3 or more consecutive days above 100 degrees.
With extreme heat in the forecast, heat advisories have been issued.
Heat advisories will remain active from 10AM to 8 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from 98-103 degrees on each day across northern I-25. Temperatures will range from 97-104 degrees across southern portions of I-25.
Heat of this magnitude can cause heat illness. Remember to stay hydrated, stay in air-conditioned rooms and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.