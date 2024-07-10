Record-setting heat expected in Denver this weekend, hot across all of Colorado

Sweltering heat to end the week across Colorado, Denver

Dangerous heat is expected across Colorado through Sunday. The current forecast:

Friday – 101 degrees (old record is 100 degrees set in 1878)

Saturday – 100 degrees (old record is 100 degrees set in 2003)

Sunday – 102 degrees (old record is 101 degrees set in 1971)

This would only be the 5th time Denver has had 3 or more consecutive days above 100 degrees.

With extreme heat in the forecast, heat advisories have been issued.

Heat advisories will remain active from 10AM to 8 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from 98-103 degrees on each day across northern I-25. Temperatures will range from 97-104 degrees across southern portions of I-25.

Heat of this magnitude can cause heat illness. Remember to stay hydrated, stay in air-conditioned rooms and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.