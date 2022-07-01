Suspects accused in $27,000 rebar theft from Weld County business

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men suspected of defrauding a local business out of nearly $30,000 worth of steel. It happened the afternoon of June 24 at a steel business located in unincorporated Weld County north of Greeley.

Weld County

The owners of the business told deputies that a man he knew as George Smith of George's Construction had made four significant rebar purchases during the past several weeks. The purchases were made over the phone with a credit card and the material was picked up by another man, known to the business as Carlos Martinez.

The purchases, totaling $27,000 were later flagged by the credit card company as fraud and the company cancelled the payments.

The suspects are accused of using fake names and disguised their true cellphone numbers using an app. The business gave investigators security camera video that shows "Martinez" and the vehicle he drove to pick up the rebar.

Weld County

"Martinez" is described as white or Latino of average height and build and was last seen at the business wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a light blue baseball hat.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black, newer model Dodge Ram four-door pickup with a toolbox in the bed and featured a white logo on the rear passenger side door. The logo possibly contains the letters "JL." The pickup was towing a standard, black dump trailer.

Anyone with information about "Carlos Martinez," "George Smith" or the pickup is asked to call Deputy Ryan Baer at (970) 400-4026.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.