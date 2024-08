Heavy rain, one or two strong to severe storms possible in Denver on Monday

The National Weather Service in Pueblo confirmed a rare high-elevation tornado occurred in Teller County on Friday afternoon. The tornado survey damage indicated a rating of EF-1 with max winds of 100 MPH.

The tornado was on the ground for 0.92 miles with an approximately 400-yard-wide track of damage. It is estimated about 300 trees were either uprooted or snapped along its path, one house suffered a broken window.

We were once again reminded of the power of nature in Teller County yesterday and I am humbled by the kindness of others... Posted by Dan Williams on Saturday, August 10, 2024