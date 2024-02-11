Newly elected Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Denver Bronco Randy Gradishar honored at Super Bowl

Newly elected Pro Football Hall of Fame member Randy Gradishar and other members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class were honored at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. Gradishar is the newest Denver Broncos player to join the hall.

Randy Gradishar, second from left, is honored at Super Bowl LVIII. CBS

In a break in the first half during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Gradishar took to the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and gave a wave to the crowd.

It was three days after Gradishar got the call that he made it into the Hall. On Thursday he said the long wait to make it in was worth it.

"I always thought that there would be a possibility because my name has come up (several times)," he said. "I'm just very very excited to have that representation for the Broncos going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

CBS Colorado's Romi Bean interviews Randy Gradishar during the festivities leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. CBS

Gradishar was a key part of Denver's "Orange Crush" defense in the 1970s, making the Pro Bowl seven times in 10 seasons, being selected as an All-Pro in 1977 and '78 and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

A tackling machine at inside linebacker, Gradishar also intercepted 20 passes and recovered 13 fumbles in a 10-year career and never missed a single game. He was a modern era finalist for the Hall in 2003 and '08 but didn't get elected.

The Broncos fell one game short of winning it all in 1977 when they allowed only 10.6 points per game.

"I'm proudest of just representing the Denver Broncos and the Broncos fans," Gradishar said.