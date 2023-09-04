Rainbow Fire near Summit Ranch Drive in Jefferson County contained

A small wildland fire in Jefferson County had some residents evacuating as a precaution Monday, but about an hour after it was initially reported, it was fully contained.

The Foothills Fire Protection District said smoke from the Rainbow Fire was visible from a distance and urged people to stay away from the area of Summit Ranch Drive off Interstate 70, but as of about 5 p.m., it was fully contained, the agency said.

#rainbowfire update. Fire is 100% contained and the evacuation in the Summit Ranch neighborhood has been downgraded from full evacuation to pre evacuation status. — Foothills Fire Protection District (@FireFoothills) September 4, 2023

No injuries were reported.