Rainbow Fire near Summit Ranch Drive in Jefferson County contained
A small wildland fire in Jefferson County had some residents evacuating as a precaution Monday, but about an hour after it was initially reported, it was fully contained.
The Foothills Fire Protection District said smoke from the Rainbow Fire was visible from a distance and urged people to stay away from the area of Summit Ranch Drive off Interstate 70, but as of about 5 p.m., it was fully contained, the agency said.
No injuries were reported.
