Get ready for a 20 degree temperature drop in Colorado, widespread rain also coming to Denver area

A cold front that will move through Colorado overnight will bring cooler air and widespread rain showers. The rain could be heavy at times on Thursday, and it is possible all throughout the day.

With the big change ahead, the First Alert Weather Center has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures in the Denver metro area and other parts of the state will see a 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday to Thursday. Temperature swings of that magnitude aren't usually seen in the summer months in Colorado.

A photo of a storm last fall in southern Colorado Timothy Hearsum /Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The rain will come after a string of very hot days in Colorado, and Wednesday will be last of the streak. Temperatures in Denver and across the Front Range will be in the upper 90s and they will rise into the triple digits on the Eastern Plains. Wednesday also has the potential for some passing thunderstorms in the afternoon on the Front Range.

The high temperature for Thursday in Denver will only be about 70 degrees, and Friday's high will be only a few degrees warmer.

The cooler weather and rain in the forecast is great news for firefighters battling wildfires on Colorado's Front Range. The change means crews should get closer to full containment Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County and the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County.