Raccoon captured inside McGuckins Hardware Store after police chase

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

There was an unusual chase inside McGuckins Hardware Store after a raccoon got into some pallets on a truck at a distribution center in Lousiville. Then the animal scooted from the truck into the store. 

Animal protection workers, along with Boulder police officers and some McGuckin employees, finally got the raccoon into a kennel. But not until leading them on a chase through the store. 

The raccoon was taken back to Louisville and dropped off in the area of the distribution center so it would be closer to home. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:06 PM

