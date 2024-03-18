Rabbits available for adoption after dozens rescued from Colorado home

Dozens of rabbits are available for adoption after they were rescued from a home where the owner was overwhelmed. Animal control officials said it appeared to be a case of "uncontrolled breeding" as two bunnies quickly spiraled into dozens.

HSPPR

Animal control officers removed 32 bunnies from the garage where they were living in inhabitable conditions. The rabbits were brought to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for exams.

The bunnies are overweight but most are described as social and healthy. Several rabbits are in foster care or already available for adoption.

Each rabbit will be spayed/neutered before leaving the humane society. Those who are interested in adopting a bunny should visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region website.