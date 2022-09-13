Watch CBS News
Broncos injury update: Quinn Meinerz, K'Waun Williams hurt in Week 1

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS/AP

Disappointing debut for 2022 Denver Broncos
Disappointing debut for 2022 Denver Broncos 01:55

Two Broncos players left Monday night's game in Seattle with what could be significant injuries.

Denver lost right guard Quinn Meinerz to a hamstring injury in the first half and cornerback K'Waun Williams to a hand injury in the fourth quarter. 

MEINERZ-BALL-DRILL-109.jpg
Quinn Meinerz   CBS

It was close, but the Broncos wound up losing to the Seahawks 17-16.

The Seahawks also had a player leave the game with an injury. After the game, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams suffered what Carroll said was a serious injury to his left quadriceps tendon.

Adams limped off the field after nearly sacking Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter and eventually was driven away on a cart.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

