Broncos injury update: Quinn Meinerz, K'Waun Williams hurt in Week 1

Two Broncos players left Monday night's game in Seattle with what could be significant injuries.

Denver lost right guard Quinn Meinerz to a hamstring injury in the first half and cornerback K'Waun Williams to a hand injury in the fourth quarter.

Quinn Meinerz CBS

It was close, but the Broncos wound up losing to the Seahawks 17-16.

The Seahawks also had a player leave the game with an injury. After the game, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams suffered what Carroll said was a serious injury to his left quadriceps tendon.

Adams limped off the field after nearly sacking Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter and eventually was driven away on a cart.