Quinn Meinerz "is going to be fine," Denver Broncos head coach says, after trip to hospital

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz is returning to Colorado on Monday after he was taken to the hospital on Sunday in California.

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz on Dec. 3, 2023. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Meinerz left the game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium after the Associated Press reported that he had an elevated heart rate at halftime.

On Monday during a news conference Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Meinerz "is healthy and going to be fine."

Luke Wattenberg filled in at guard for Denver after Meinerz left the game.

"We feel like we've got a really strong developmental group of offensive linemen and they're smart and they're tough and they've got the traits that we're looking for. (Wattenberg) has done a good job and I thought he played well coming in in a moment like that," Payton said. "So I'm pleased with our depth there."

Payton went to say that he's relieved that Meinerz will be back with the team this week.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 11:13 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

