How Queen Elizabeth II maintained a special relationship with the United States: "She loved America"

Ambassador Jane Hartley on queen's death U.S. ambassador to the U.K. on queen's death 02:34

Throughout her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth II always showed her deep involvement in maintaining close relations between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.K., told "CBS Mornings" that there was no closer ally to the United States than the queen herself.

"I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Hartley said.

After the September 11 terror attacks, the queen ordered that the Star Spangled Banner be played outside of Buckingham Palace as a way to show solidarity with Americans.

Queen Elizabeth II met 13 sitting American presidents. She first met a U.S. president in 1951 when she traveled to the U.S. and met then-President Harry Truman.

Since then, she has ridden horses with then President Ronald Reagan, attended a baseball game in Baltimore with former President George H.W. Bush, and danced with former President Gerald Ford.

The first time President Biden met the queen was as a U.S. Senator in 1982.

The last time he saw her was at Windsor Castle last year after the queen hosted him and first lady Jill Biden for tea.

Mr. Biden and the first lady visited the British embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book for the queen. He commented on her passing at a fundraiser.

"I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly decent and gracious woman and the thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief," Mr. Biden said.

The president said it is likely he will attend her upcoming funeral. All flags at U.S. federal and military facilities have been ordered to fly at half staff in honor of the queen.