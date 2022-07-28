Watch CBS News
Quarterback Russell Wilson helping Broncos defense

By Michael Spencer

/ CBS Colorado

Russell Wilson isn't just improving the Broncos offense. He's also helping the Broncos defense.

"When you go against a guy like that, a high caliber QB like that, it makes you better all around," said second-year cornerback Pat Surtain II. "It makes me better all around."

The challenge of going against a top-tier quarterback is one that the Broncos defense has accepted. Much to the delight of their head coach.

"I think they love it," said head coach Nathaniel Hackett. "Great leaders are about making as many people around them better, and I think Russ does that by being as accurate as he is, as smart as he is, changing the tempo. I think that makes it fun, and makes guys want to play harder."

"When we have success on our side of the ball, we see that it's against an elite quarterback," added linebacker Bradley Chubb. "It's not just any guy. It's an elite quarterback that we're having success against. We're building that confidence each and every day."

The Broncos have hung their hat on their defense the past few seasons. In 2021, the Broncos allowed the 8th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. This year, the defense has its eye on an even better number.

"I believe we're a top-five secondary," said Surtain II. "We have talent all across the board, veteran leadership, we just come out here and make plays each and every day. I believe we are a top-five secondary, even the top secondary in the league, so we're just going to keep on showing that."

First published on July 28, 2022 / 5:04 PM

