Pueblo police arrest Colorado man wanted for deadly shooting in Fort Collins

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Pueblo have arrested a man wanted for shooting and killing a man in Fort Collins. Adrian Pacheco was arrested by police on Tuesday in connection to the deadly shooting on March 9.

mangold-lane-homicide-adrian-pacheco-from-larimer-so-copy.jpg
Adrian Pacheco Pueblo Police

Officers arrested Pacheco, 31, just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and East Evans Avenue in Pueblo after chasing him for a short time. 

Pacheco had a homicide warrant out of Fort Collins for a deadly shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. on March 9. Officers were called to the apartments located in the 700 block of Mangold Lane. When they arrived, they attempted lifesaving efforts on an adult male who had been shot. Unfortunately, the victim died. 

Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related. Pacheco was named as a suspect two days after the deadly shooting and an arrest warrant was issued for him for first-degree murder. He was arrested in Pueblo on that warrant and several others, according to police. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 10:30 AM MDT

