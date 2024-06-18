Watch CBS News
Public to vote on best international dishes and drinks via Aurora's Global Flavors competition

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

You - the public - get to vote on the best globally inspired food or drink this year. The City of Aurora is announcing the launch of the Global Flavors food competition next month!

CBS Colorado is excited to partner with Aurora for its annual Global Fest. 

michael-brannen-global-flavors-misc-3.jpg
Global Flavors

Aurora calls itself "The World in a City" and Global Fest is the signature event showcasing international cultures.

The Global Flavors food competition takes place from mid-July to mid-August, and winners are announced at Global Fest on August 17.

Food providers in Aurora can nominate a dish, drink or dessert. City staff will review nominations and select a list of finalists in each category. Once the finalists are announced, the public will have the opportunity, starting in mid-July, to visit businesses, taste the items and vote for their favorites.

The city states that, "In order to participate in the competition, the food provider must be located in Aurora, feature a food considered "globally inspired," be in good standing with all their regulatory agencies as required and be in good standing with their respective health department. Nominations can be submitted at AuroraGov.org/GlobalFlavors."

globalfestlockup2024-color.png
Global Fest

Global Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. 

Anna Alejo

Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 4:47 PM MDT

