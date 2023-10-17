Public tours planned for historic Stapleton International Airport air traffic control tower

After years of being closed to the public, tours will be offered for the historic Stapleton International Airport air traffic control tower. Starting Nov. 15, public tours will be offered inside the 164-foot tower.

Public tours will kick off at the historic flight control tour at the old Stapleton Airport in November. CBS

The airport was replaced by Denver International Airport when it opened in 1995. The site is now home to FlyteCo, an aviation-themed restaurant and brew pub.

There is limited availability for the $10 tours every Wednesday for those 10 years and older. Participants will need to be able to climb 11 flights of stairs as there is no elevator.

The Stapleton Airport Control Tower CBS

Once at the top of the tower, visitors can see 360-degree views of the Central Park neighborhood built on the old airport property and the surrounding Rocky Mountain range.