Public asked for help in series of burglaries investigation in Crystal Mountain

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of residential burglaries in unincorporated Larimer County. Detectives are asking for the public's help for information about the suspect, associated vehicle or unreported incidents.

Ryan Harmon Larimer County

Between September and December 2022, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigated 10 home burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area. Investigators identified Ryan Harmon, 43, as a suspect.

Detectives made several attempts to reach Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unable to make contact. During the investigation, the suspect was connected to an apartment in the Denver metro area and on Jan. 13, Harmon was arrested with the assistance of the Broomfield Police Department.

Harmon was booked into the Larimer County Jail on theft and criminal possession of one or more identification documents for multiple victims and single victim charges. He was also booked on five existing warrants for various charges including theft, trespassing, criminal mischief, traffic offenses and drug possession. He bonded out on $7,500 bond on Jan. 16.

Larimer County

According to investigators, numerous stolen property items have been recovered during the investigation to include two firearms and commercial explosive materials. Investigators are also looking for a John Deere side-by-side utility terrain vehicle that may have been used in association with the burglaries. A picture of a similar utility terrain vehicle, not the one used in the burglaries, was provided by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Harmon, the vehicle or unreported burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area should contact Investigator Kevin Hobson at (970) 498-5162. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.