Protesters gather at state Capitol to demand democracy for Iran

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Protesters gathered at the state Capitol over the weekend to demand democracy for Iran. The protest in Denver was one of several across the world taking a stand against the Iranian regime. 

Iran executed two men recently for allegedly killing a member of the government's security force. The executions are part of several in the aftermath of unrest in the country. 

Those demonstrating at the state Capitol say they will continue to support those who stand up to Iranian authorities. 

"They are putting their lives out there and demanding freedom. And I'm here to be their voice, to support this revolution the best way that I possibly can," said one protester. 

The protests over the weekend were some of the largest in months both in Colorado and around the world. 

First published on January 9, 2023 / 12:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

