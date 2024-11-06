A new tax will be added to firearm sales in Colorado as Proposition KK passes

Colorado voters have approved a ballot measure that imposes a new tax on firearm sales. The revenue generated from Proposition KK will go toward victims' services.

The Associated Press called the race just after 2 a.m. Wednesday after more than 1.3 million people -- or 54.2% of voters -- voted in favor, versus 1.1 million people voted against it.

The controversial proposal was one of 14 ballot measures Coloradans voted on during the 2024 general election. Half of them, including Proposition KK, were put on the ballot by state lawmakers.



Gun rights advocates said law-abiding gun owners shouldn't have to pay more than they already are. Some say that if victims' services are a priority for the state, they say the state should fund it -- not create a new excise tax. They argued that businesses in Colorado would suffer because gun customers would go outside the state to make their purchases.

Supporters said that, unlike other states, Colorado doesn't have a dedicated stream of revenue for victims' services. Organizations like Violence Free Colorado are largely funded by fines imposed on criminals, and courts have been reducing fines to increase the chance of rehabilitation.



Violence Free Colorado says it is turning away 100 women on a daily basis due to drastic cuts in funding.

In Colorado, federal funding has dropped from $57 million (in 2018) to $14 million (in 2024), and it could see another 40% to 50% cut next year.

Proposition KK will increase the tax on gun sales by 6.5%, which will generate $39 million for victims' services, as well as mental health care for veterans and kids and school security.