Vote on Proposition 129 will determine whether a new profession -- veterinary professional associate -- gets created in Colorado

Voters are deciding on key races and issues across Colorado on Election Day. One of the latter is an unprecedented statewide ballot measure -- Proposition 129. The proposition, if passed, would transform veterinary care in Colorado.

Supporters say Proposition 129 would alleviate a shortage of veterinarians but opponents say it would be dangerous for pets.

If it is passed, Proposition 129 would create a new profession that has not existed before anywhere in the nation, CBS News Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd reported. It would be called a veterinary professional associate. Supporters say a VPA is similar to a physician assistant in medicine for humans. There are some big differences, however, as Boyd reports to become a PA you need:

- At least three years of graduate school

- 2,000 hours of hands-on clinical practice

Based on a proposal by Colorado State University, to be a VPA you would need:

- Three semesters of online classes

- Two semesters of clinical work

The other big difference, Boyd reports, is that PAs cannot perform surgery. A VPA could. And a VPA could do almost everything a veterinarian does, minus prescribing medicine. To do that it would take an act of Congress. (Federal law allows only licensed veterinarians to write prescriptions.

Supporters argue VPAs could write standard prescriptions for common ailments, but Boyd reports that doesn't address the unintended issues that might arise during surgery and require medication.

While the ballot measure says VPAs would work under the supervision of a veterinarian, it doesn't say whether it would be in-person supervision.

More than a dozen veterinary boards and organizations are against Proposition 129. The Dumb Friends League and several animal welfare organizations have been pushing for it.

In response to the concern about a veterinarian shortage, Boyd offers these facts for consideration:

1. Veterinary schools are expected to graduate 20% more veterinarians in the next five years. That's how long it would likely take to get one class of 25 trained as VPAs.

2. Two new Colorado laws go into effect in January that would expand telehealth visits (HB 24-1048) and expand the scope of practice for veterinary technicians (HB 24-1047). Veterinary technicians are similar to VPAs.

The need for veterinarians is greatest with farm animals. VPAs couldn't work with farm animals according to the proposition.

Surveys show that the biggest obstacle to veterinary care isn't access, it's cost. Boyd reports that there's no reliable independent data to back up that Proposition 129 would lower costs.