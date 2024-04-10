Property tax payment drop box to be removed in Colorado's Jefferson County after tampering

In Jefferson County, the treasurer has closed the property tax payment drop box and made plans to permanently remove it. According to Jefferson County Treasurer Jerry DiTullio, the property tax payment drop box located on the outside of the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Facility in Golden was tampered with on Tuesday.

They believe it was in an attempt to steal property tax checks. The good news is that the checks were not accessed and the drop box was not breached.

The treasurer said the "closure of the drop box was done out of an abundance of caution and the utmost consideration for the security and safety of taxpayers' funds."

"The perpetrators tried to drill out the lock twice in one night. I have decided that the risk to taxpayers associated with any potential theft of tax payments and fraud against taxpayers is too significant to ignore," said DiTullio in a statement. "My department has closed and locked the external drop box to prevent any further public access. Plans are underway to have the drop box permanently removed by our facilities team."

A drop box is still available inside the atrium/front lobby of the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Facility and can be accessed during regular business hours:

Office Hours:

Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday - Closed