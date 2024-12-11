Aurora program helps low-income Colorado households afford essential repairs

As winter nears, the city of Aurora is ready to help residents with repairs impacting health and safety. The Essential Home Repair Program provides grants for pricey problems that include malfunctioning furnaces, broken water heaters and damaged sewer or water lines.

This program supports homeowners who don't have the resources to afford lifesaving repairs.

"You can freeze to death in your home in Colorado cold," said Sarah Carroll, manager of Community Development for the city of Aurora. "We've seen quotes as high as $7,000 to $13,000 for furnace repairs, which many people simply can't afford."

The grants can cover up to $12,000 for repairs that do not include sewer or water line issues. For more extensive repairs involving sewer or water lines, the program can provide up to $15,000.

As more residents grow older, Carroll says the city recognizes the challenges in maintaining homes.

"A lot of elderly residents don't have the income and financial means to make these repairs, and in some cases, they don't even realize the extent of the problem until it becomes an emergency," Carroll said.

Terry Hartzell, owner of Hartzell Heating and Cooling, says business ramps up as the temps start to fall.

HVAC repairs can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars for a simple fix to several thousand dollars for more complex issues, such as replacing an entire furnace. He knows many homeowners, especially those with limited income, are forced to choose between urgent repairs and other daily necessities.

"If they can't afford to fix it, they just don't fix it at all," Hartzell explained. "In older homes, these issues can be dangerous, especially when people are unaware of the risks like carbon monoxide leaks or frozen pipes."

Some companies offer financing for repairs, but Hartzell says even that flexibility leaves many neighbors in the cold.

"It's heartbreaking when people can't afford to make repairs, and they're left living in unsafe conditions," Hartzell lamented. "I try to go out of my way to find a middle ground for people that are in that are in those situations."

To qualify, applicants must be at 80% AMI or lower. For example, a single person household can't bring in over $71,900.

The program has helped 30 homes in the past three years.

"Right now, we have a lot of money available for this program," Carroll said. "We've had a 95% satisfaction rate from the homeowners we've helped, and we're committed to expanding the program if the need arises."

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet specific criteria:

The applicant must own and occupy the home

The homeowner must meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) low/moderate income guidelines

The home must be within the Aurora city limits

The applicant must have no liens or judgments on the property, a current homeowner's insurance policy, and a solid mortgage payment history for the last 12 months

Participation in the program is limited to one grant per applicant, ensuring the funds are distributed to as many residents as possible.

Applications are processed quickly, with the review process taking about one to two weeks.

Residents interested in applying for the program can visit the city of Aurora's website and select the "Apply for a Housing Rehabilitation Program" tab. They can also contact the program by phone at 303-739-7900 or by email at coa-housingrepair@auroragov.org.