Prisoner breaks free, escapes on tarmac at Denver International Airport

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A prisoner who was being transported by Texas authorities at Denver International Airport escaped on Friday morning. That prisoner got away at the bottom of the steps at the gate to the tarmac and was later captured.

The law enforcement officers who were transporting the prisoner are from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. That's in far southeastern Texas.

A Denver police spokesperson said the escape happened near Gate 40 in Concourse A, and that operations at that gate were briefly impacted.

It wasn't immediately clear who captured the prisoner and how long after he escaped that re-capture happened.

The prisoner's name hasn't been released and it's unknown why he was originally imprisoned.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 2:19 PM

