Denver suspect allegedly convinced multiple victims to let him sell their family heirlooms in scam

A man who is charged with posing as an antiques broker in Denver has come under the microscope of the Denver Police Department's Special Victims' Unit. Princeton Wilson was charged with theft last year and now police say he faces new allegations. Investigators want to know if there are more people who may have been victimized by Wilson that they don't know about yet.

The Special Victims' Unit says in 2022 Wilson convinced an at-risk and older Colorado resident to let him sell some of her family heirlooms, jewelry and artwork for a fee. He is charged with pawning several of the items and keeping the money from the overall sales for himself. The items he allegedly took were valued at $45,000.

Police say they know of two other cases where Wilson is the suspect. He is charged in one in which a similar situation allegedly occurred this year. He allegedly pocketed the money from the sales of $26,000 worth of items that belonged to another older person.

Wilson so far hasn't been charged in the newest case. In this one, a victim has come forward with allegations that Wilson convinced the victim to let him sell some items and didn't repay the victim. The items were worth $2,000 and the victim was someone Denver police described as not being an older person.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Wilson or has more information about his alleged crimes that might help investigators is asked to contact DPD's Special Victims' Unit at 720-913-6752.