12-year-old environmental activist fought to ban plastic bags and plastic foam use in Colorado

You might notice a change the next time you order takeout or bring home leftovers. A new Colorado state law is doing away with plastic foam and bringing in compostable containers.

Meanwhile, a local girl who's still years away from getting her driver's license helped to drive the big change for Colorado's environment.

Madhvi Chittoor is the 12-year-old activist, whose passion is to help the environment.

"I fight for every living being's fundamental right to clean air, clean water, clean soil, clean food and great health," said Madhvi. "It's a really big passion of mine. So, I always I love doing what I'm doing for the climate."

At 5 years old, Madhvi became inspired to make a change after she watched a documentary.

She then worked with Jefferson County Public Schools to make the switch from Styrofoam lunch trays to compostable trays. Madhvi said the change impacted all 155 schools in the county and 86,000 students. Her efforts also helped eliminate 28 million Styrofoam lunch trays from going to the landfill.

"It's a really important thing because it saves the health of the students," said Madhvi.

Madhvi then began working with state lawmakers to declare April as Plastic and Styrofoam Pollution Awareness Month.

"Styrofoam is one big burden to the landfill because of volume," said Madhvi. "Styrofoam also leeks a chemical called styrene and it's carcinogenic and nonbiodegradable, and it leeches into our food and water. It compromises the health of everyone."

She then began the push for banning plastic bags and retail stores and plastic foam at restaurants in Colorado.

"I did a lot of things like emailing and convincing businesses, legislators and even the public to support this bill or law.

Madhvi testified at the state capitol, gave many speeches and spoke to 35 mayors across the state, as well as many restaurants, including businesses in rural areas. She also conducted signature campaigns. Gov. Jared Polis also gave her the pen he used to sign the bill into law.

With a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, Madhvi also coined the nickname, "No Styrofoam Ninja."

"Everyone should transform into ninjas and fight Styrofoam and plastic pollution," she said.

As the law takes effect, Madhvi recognizes her hard work is paying off, proving age is just a number when it comes to making change.

"It's really exciting. It's a really big win for ecosystems," said Madhvi.

Meanwhile, as she visited a nearby restaurant today, she also didn't forget to bring her metal containers. It's a lifestyle change she's made and she hopes others do the same.

"I want everybody to start to refuse plastics and Styrofoam, and also like, do their part in their own life, in their own lifestyle and make sustainable lifestyle changes and try to eliminate unnecessary plastics," said Madhvi.

In her spare time, Madhvi also composts in her backyard, plays many instruments and composes her own music. She also organized three river clean-ups over the past few years and organized youth lobby days.

