President Joe Biden signs bill to expand mental health care for Colorado's military families

President Joe Biden signed Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse's bipartisan bill that's aimed to expand access to counseling and mental health services for Colorado's military families.

Biden signed the bill into law last week as it was enacted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

"Today, through the enactment of the Mental Health for Military Families Act, we are doing our part to care for our nation's service members and their spouses and children," said Neguse. "These individuals sacrifice so much to defend our country, and by expanding access to critical mental health services we are making sure they have the support they need."

The act is set to allow the Secretary of Defense to waive out-of-pocket expenses on TRICARE -- the military's health insurance provider -- for their first three outpatient mental health visits per year, which will lower costs and help with treatment for military families, according to the press release.

The proposal was reportedly championed by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia.

"Our bipartisan bill, which is now law, will expand free access to counseling and mental health services for servicemembers and their families who make great sacrifices for our nation, endure great stress in so doing, and deserve nothing less than the care they need — when they need it," said Ossoff.