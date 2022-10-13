Prescribed burns planned for next week in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge
Don't worry if you see smoke over the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, in Commerce City.
Weather permitting, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting prescribed burns on the refuge next week.
They plan to start on Monday and go through Friday next week.
More than 2,000 acres will burn during that time.
Those burns should be happening between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Smoke should be visible for several miles, officials say.
The refuge posted pictures of a prescribed burn in 2018 to give a sense of what it might look like:
