Watch CBS News
Local News

Prescribed burns planned for next week in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Prescribed burns planned for next week northeast of Denver
Prescribed burns planned for next week northeast of Denver 00:22

Don't worry if you see smoke over the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, in Commerce City.

Weather permitting, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting prescribed burns on the refuge next week.

They plan to start on Monday and go through Friday next week.

More than 2,000 acres will burn during that time.

rocky-mtn-arsenal-prescribed-burns-usfwsrma-alert.jpg
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service map shows the location of prescribed burns planned in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, starting Monday, Oct. 17, weather permitting. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Those burns should be happening between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Smoke should be visible for several miles, officials say.

The refuge posted pictures of a prescribed burn in 2018 to give a sense of what it might look like:

Arsenal-Prescribed-Burn-2-RM-Arsenal-tweet.jpeg
Rocky Mountain Arsenal
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 4:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.