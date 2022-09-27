Crews will conduct prescribed burns this week at Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County

Crews are conducting prescribed burns at Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County this week. A controlled burn began Tuesday and will continue over the next three days at the popular park.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the burn is actually part of a wildfire investigation class, so it's educational.

Copter4 flew over the area as crews were burning and extinguishing some grassy areas.

If you see smoke in the area, it's expected- at least this week.