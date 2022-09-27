Watch CBS News
Crews will conduct prescribed burns this week at Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Prescribed burns underway at Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County
Prescribed burns underway at Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County 00:25

Crews are conducting prescribed burns at Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County this week. A controlled burn began Tuesday and will continue over the next three days at the popular park. 

West Metro Fire Rescue said the burn is actually part of a wildfire investigation class, so it's educational. 

Copter4 flew over the area as crews were burning and extinguishing some grassy areas. 

If you see smoke in the area, it's expected- at least this week. 

