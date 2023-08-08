Poudre RiverFest celebrates, educates about important water resource

Poudre RiverFest is not just another summer celebration. It's a family-friendly educational, and inspirational experience. This one-day event offers entertainment with bands playing from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., as well as food and beverages. But, there are also dozens of displays that dig into the history, importance, and responsibility the community has to the Poudre River.

"We have over 50 different vendors who represent local businesses, non-profits, government agencies. Many dependent on the health of the river and also working to protect this really precious resource," said Megan Maiolo-Heath, Communications, Outreach & Marketing Manger for Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed.

The River Fun Zone offers several educational opportunities and demonstrations:

12:30 – 1:00 Find Your Flow: Watershed Science for Kids

1:15 – 1:45 From Seed to Tree: Reforestation in the Cache la Poudre River Watershed

2:00 – 2:30 Stormwater Soup

2:45 – 3:15 Birding 101

3:30 – 4:00 Water Conservation through Xeriscape

4:15 – 4:45 Adaptastic

5:00 – 5:30 Watershed Connections

In addition to that, there will be dozens of booths to explore and interactive opportunities.

"It's a vital resource that we have. It's one of our several sources of drinking water, so we really have a vested interest in the health of the river, not only for our own community but for the communities down river from us," said Nick Combs, Communications and Marketing Manager for City of Fort Collins Utilities.

The mission of Poudre RiverFest is to celebrate the river, educate people, and inspire them to action. All the activities and exhibitors are connected to the river, and profits go back to river-based restoration or education projects. The whole community is welcome, it's free and family-friendly. The hope is that everyone will think a little more about their water use.

"We all know to turn the water off when you're brushing your teeth or to take shorter showers, and that type of thing. But, we've gotten to the point where it goes beyond that. It's starting to get into being aware of water efficient appliances. How are we using our water resources on our exteriors, on lawns. What types of plants are we using?" Combs explained.

LINK: Poudre RiverFest

Poudre RiverFest is Saturday, August 12, 2023 from noon to 6 p.m. at the New Belgium Brewery in Fort Collins.