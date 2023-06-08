Watch CBS News
Local News

Poudre River access point closed at Eastman Park in Windsor

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Town of Windsor temporarily closed public access to the Cache La Poudre River at Eastman Park. The river through the park, located at 7025 Eastman Park Dr., is running high and fast. 

Town officials said with the current river conditions are due to mountain snowmelt and recent rainfall. The National Weather Service has issued a river advisory until Friday, June 9 at 12 a.m.

Additional Information from the Town of Windsor: 

Chimney Park Pool, 421 Chimney Park Dr., is an outdoor facility that features a main pool, baby pool, slide, climbing wall, lounge chairs and picnic tables. Daily admission and membership pass prices vary by age. Daily admission is $3 for children 5 and under, $4 for youth ages 6 to 17 and anyone over 50, $5 for visitors ages 18 and older, and there is a family rate that includes up to four people for $15. Both swimmers and non-swimmers must pay admission fees for entry. Season passes are also available.

For updates on this advisory and closure visit, recreationliveshere.com

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.