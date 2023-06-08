Poudre River access point closed at Eastman Park in Windsor

The Town of Windsor temporarily closed public access to the Cache La Poudre River at Eastman Park. The river through the park, located at 7025 Eastman Park Dr., is running high and fast.

Town officials said with the current river conditions are due to mountain snowmelt and recent rainfall. The National Weather Service has issued a river advisory until Friday, June 9 at 12 a.m.

Additional Information from the Town of Windsor:

Chimney Park Pool, 421 Chimney Park Dr., is an outdoor facility that features a main pool, baby pool, slide, climbing wall, lounge chairs and picnic tables. Daily admission and membership pass prices vary by age. Daily admission is $3 for children 5 and under, $4 for youth ages 6 to 17 and anyone over 50, $5 for visitors ages 18 and older, and there is a family rate that includes up to four people for $15. Both swimmers and non-swimmers must pay admission fees for entry. Season passes are also available.

For updates on this advisory and closure visit, recreationliveshere.com.