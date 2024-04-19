Schedule released for Colorado Avalanche opening round playoff series with Winnipeg Jets

A look at the Nuggets and Avalanche chances in the postseason

The playoffs for the Colorado Avalanche begin this weekend against a foe they're familiar with but have never suited up against in the postseason.

Jonathan Drouin of the Colorado Avalanche battles Nate Schmidt #88 of the Winnipeg Jets in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during third period action at the Canada Life Centre on December 16, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The Avs ended the regular season Thursday night on a good note with a 5-1 win over the Oilers. They already knew they would be facing the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but now they know the schedule for that series.

The Jets, who moved from Atlanta in 2011, remain the only Western Conference squad the Avalanche have yet to face in the playoffs.

The Jets have home ice advantage in the series, so the first two games will take place at Canada Life Centre in Canada. The puck will drop for Game 1 on Sunday at 5 p.m. (Mountain Time) and Game 2 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 will take place at Ball Arena in Denver. They will be on April 26 (8 p.m.) and April 28 (12:30 p.m.)

If necessary, Game 5 would be on April 30 at Canada Life Centre and Game 6 would shift back to Colorado on May 2. Game 7 would happen on May 4 in Canada.