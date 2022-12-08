Watch CBS News
Postmaster of Colorado Springs Stevenson Begay arrested, charged with sexual assault

Postmaster of Colorado Springs Stevenson Begay arrested, charged with sexual assault
The Postmaster of Colorado Springs is facing charges in Denver for sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. Stevenson Begay has been accused in an incident from November at the Embassy Suites in the Tech Center. 

The Denver District Attorney's Office filed the charges against Begay for allegedly going to the victim's hotel room for drinks on Nov. 20.

According to CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs, the victim told Begay that she was uncomfortable with him being in her room and that at one point, he removed his shirt. 

