Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County

Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment.

"They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga.

Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this.

"Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said.

"I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said.

Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day.

"They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care."

While the occasional sighting is nothing new, the population has appeared to explode over the past five years, neighbors said.

"There were none around here when we first moved into this neighborhood, and over the years they just gradually increased. Now, we see a lot of them," he said.

"Most of the time they're in groups of three or four, five or six. I've seen upwards of 20 or 30 at a time."

Wildlife experts tell CBS News Colorado they're noticing the trend too and heard from people living around the south metro area.

"They're definitely showing up in a little bit higher numbers and in these different areas," said Justin Olson, a wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to Olson, sightings are increasing in most foothills suburbs, such as Douglas County but especially in Castle Pines.

He said some population growth is part of it, but new development is too.

"Where they once didn't occur, they're starting to utilize other areas because new housing developments or new commercial developments are starting to move them around the landscape a bit," Olson said.

Veronica Bergeron hates the turkeys because they eat the bird food she uses to attract rare birds for bird watching.

"They're pesty, and frankly, they poop all over everything," Bergeron said. "To us, they serve no purpose on the face of the earth."

In this neighborhood known for its natural charm, one species is making itself at home. No matter how one feels, it's likely they're sticking around for a while.

"To me, I kind of enjoy them," Swierenga said. "They've got a good life here. This is a good gig for them."

Olson said turkeys will flock to shiny objects and food, so make sure things like mirrors and bird feeders are out of their reach.

Residents should give the office a call if they're concerned about aggression, injury, or disease.

According to CPW, wild turkey hunting is allowed on most public and private land, though you must have a valid license, only hunt during hunting season and must abide by local firearm and bow restrictions.