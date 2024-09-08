Popular Colorado high country 4x4 roads damaged by mudslides, closed for season

Two high country roads popular with off-road enthusiasts were damaged by flooding and mudslides last month and have been closed ahead of schedule through the winter.

Both Imogene Pass and Black Bear Pass roads are in San Miguel County. Both connect the towns of Telluride and Ouray using old mining roads. Both are in the neighborhood of 13,00 feet in elevation.

And both were closed Aug. 12 due to mudslides.

The previous night, multiple mudslides occurred on Black Bear and Bridal Veil Road, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office stated on social media. Parts of the road were "completely washed away." The county's road and bridge department warned then the closure could last more than a week.

A mudslide covers a section of road along Black Bear Pass following heavy rainfall the night of Aug. 11. San Miguel County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Imogene Pass suffered no significant damage and was re-opened two days later debris was cleared away.

Debris covers a portion of Imogene Pass Road after a storm Aug. 22. San Miguel County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

However, it was closed again Aug. 22. Extensive damage occurred in the area of Royer Gulch. It was caused he same storm system that brought a fatal flash flood to an Arizona canyon and extensive flooding in Moab, Utah.

San Miguel County personnel inspect the flood damage on Imogene Pass Road at Royer Gulch on Aug. 22. San Miguel County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

That same day, San Miguel authorities announced Black Bear Pass would remain closed.

Sept. 4, San Miguel County Road and Bridge announced the need for extensive repairs. A retaining wall near the Royer Gulch site "was lost. This caused severe erosion along a section where the road is blasted into the cliff between the Twin Falls and Royer Gulch. Due to this failure, Imogene Pass will most likely be closed to vehicular traffic for the remainder of this season, this includes Tomboy Road."

Officials with both towns and the U.S. Forest Service usually close the gates to the two passes Nov. 1, though the passes are regularly closed earlier than that date due to snowfall in September and October.

The passes normally open in late spring after sufficient snowmelt. The roads are rated as high in difficulty due to narrow, angled switchbacks, steep slab steps, and high costs or consequences for driver error and mechanical break-down.