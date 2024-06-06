New political ad about ranked choice voting in Colorado gets a Reality Check

A new political ad claims lawmakers at the Colorado State Capitol slipped a secret ingredient into a bill when no one was watching, and it has left them with a bad taste. The following are CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd's sources for this report:

Governor Polis Releases Statement on SB24-210

DENVER - Today, Governor Polis signed the bipartisan SB24-210 into law. Below is a statement from Gov. Polis.

"I am committed to protecting Colorado's gold standard election system and fulfilling the will of Colorado voters. SB24-210 contains important provisions to ensure the safe, efficient, and trustworthy administration of the 2024 and future elections, and I appreciate collaboration from bipartisan legislators, county clerks, and other interested parties on those aspects of the law.

Regarding provisions related to all candidate primaries and Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) that were included at the last moment and without proper stakeholding in the final version of the bill, if voters approve a ballot measure pertaining to those issues this November, the language in the bill will not be the starting point for implementation and it will be essential to reconcile the bill with the measure and to take prompt and good faith actions to successfully implement the will of the voters, and we are committed to doing so.

To this end, I plan to work to successfully implement any ballot initiative that passes on this topic, and will establish a formal process including the Governor's office, the Secretary of State's office, local elections officials, members of the legislature, voting rights organizations, and proponents that fulfills the will of the voters and takes into consideration the needs of election administrators with a goal of implementation as soon as practicable and certainly no later than the 2028 election cycle for full implementation statewide."