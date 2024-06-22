Police in western Colorado shoot and kill man

Two law enforcement officers in western Colorado responded to an unspecified incident at a mobile home Friday night and at least one of them shot a man who later died of his injuries. That shooting is now under investigation.

Few details were immediately available, but the Moffat County Sheriff's Office said one of its officers and a police officer from the town of Craig arrived at the Cedar Mountain Trailer Park, at 925 West 1st Street, around 9:40 p.m. and were met by a man who confronted them, the sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday morning.

That man "responded with force," and one or both of those officers shot him. Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, according to the sheriff's office. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. The sheriff's office did not describe the nature of the force and didn't say if the man was armed.

The sheriff's office also didn't say which officer fired their weapon, but now both are on paid administrative leave as the 14th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting, as is protocol. The investigation is still in its early stages, the sheriff's office said, and neither the officers nor the man they shot have been named by investigators yet.