Police seek suspect's identity in fatal hit-and-run crash that left one dead

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, around 4:26 A.M. a vehicle struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street at the intersection of 15th and Stout Street. The driver left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.

Denver police revealed one of the victims struck in the crash has been pronounced dead. 

The suspect later struck a property at Arapahoe Street and 15th Street and was possibly seen by witnesses at either location, according to authorities.

Police describe the suspected driver's vehicle as a full-sized blue Ford SUV with damage. 

Authorities say anyone with additional information on the crash is urged to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 

First published on November 12, 2022 / 2:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

