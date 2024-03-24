Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek suspect in deadly Colorado hit-and-run crash

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Thornton before fleeing.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of East 120th Avenue, near Steele Street, around 6 a.m. Sunday. When responders arrived, they found a man dead from the crash.

thornton-fatal-auto-ped-hit-run.png
CBS

Police did not identify the victim and didn't immediately have any information about the suspect, but said the vehicle involved was a gray car that now has front-end damage.

They're now asking for anyone with information to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been in Denver since 2022. He plays drums and has a gray tabby cat named Sox. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 4:52 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.