Police seek suspect in deadly Colorado hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Thornton before fleeing.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of East 120th Avenue, near Steele Street, around 6 a.m. Sunday. When responders arrived, they found a man dead from the crash.

Police did not identify the victim and didn't immediately have any information about the suspect, but said the vehicle involved was a gray car that now has front-end damage.

They're now asking for anyone with information to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.