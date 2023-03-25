Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run at 14th and Federal in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver searched for the suspect driver and vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday night. Officers rushed to the scene at 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The truck collided with a pedestrian at the intersection. The driver did not stay on the scene. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 4-door, white with silver/tan tones on the lower half of the body. There was no front license plate. Investigators believe the truck could have damage related to the collision. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

