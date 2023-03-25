Police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run at 14th and Federal in Denver

Police in Denver searched for the suspect driver and vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday night. Officers rushed to the scene at 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

The truck collided with a pedestrian at the intersection. The driver did not stay on the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 4-door, white with silver/tan tones on the lower half of the body. There was no front license plate. Investigators believe the truck could have damage related to the collision.