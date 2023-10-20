Watch CBS News
Police in Colorado search for man wearing leopard print underwear after Arvada pool burglary

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Arvada are searching for a man who broke into the George Meyers Pool at 7900 Carr Street earlier this week. The man was wearing leopard print underwear and a grey long-sleeve shirt in the security video.

arvada-pool-vandalism-suspect.jpg
  Images of a man smashing a window at the George Meyers Pool. Arvada police

According to police, he was wearing pants when he initially broke into the pool but didn't have them on when the video captured him smashing what appears to be a speaker through the window. 

An employee, a lifeguard coming to work, noticed the burglary just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Officers rushed to the pool where they found three broken windows and approximately $4,000 to $5,000 in damage to the building and items inside. 

arvada-pool-vandalism.jpg
Images of a man smashing a window at the George Meyers Pool. Arvada police

City facility employees worked hard to get the building open by 4 p.m. According to the City of Arvada, the George J. Meyers Swimming Center, also known as Meyers Pool, is a 50-meter aquatics facility owned by the City of Arvada and operated and maintained by the Apex Park and Recreation District. 

The suspect also has a tattoo on his right forearm. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 11:42 AM

