Police search for man wanted in Colorado TBK Bank robbery

Police in Brighton are searching for a man wanted in a TBK Bank robbery. About 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said the man robbed the bank located at 30 N. 4th Avenue.

Investigators said the man demanded cash from the bank employee and then ran away westbound. Nearby schools were placed on secure status as a precautionary measure while officers searched for the bank robber.

Security image of a man wanted for robbing TBK Bank, located at 30 N. 4th Ave., on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Brighton Police Department

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 40 to 50 years old, wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, glasses and a mask. No weapons were displayed or used during the robbery.

Additional Information from the Brighton Police Department:

This robbery is currently under investigation by the Brighton Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact us at 303-655-8740 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.