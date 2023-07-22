Police searching for driver who crashed into woman at Sterling gas station

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina Alert for a car with a heavy front end damage which critically injured a woman in her 80's Friday night.

The woman was a passenger in another car that was rear-ended in the parking lot of a Sterling gas station. The collision spun the woman's vehicle into her.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Another person was standing outside her vehicle (her car's driver). That person was uninjured, according Sterling Police Department Corporal Tyler Chromicz.

But the driver who caused the crash drove away.

The gas station's surveillance system caught an image of that car fleeing the scene.

The suspect car from Friday's hit-and-run crash at a Sterling gas station. CBI/Sterling Police Department

Chromicz was not willing to speculate on the suspect's intent, but he did say there was no indication the incident was the result of road rage.

He also said the suspect driver and the people in the car that was hit apparently did not know one another.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Family Food Mart, 217 South 3rd Ave in Sterling. The suspect vehicle, a late 1990s to early 2000s gray, gold or silver sedan, left the scene heading southbound on 2nd Avenue.

There is no information about the driver's identity or the car's license plate, or whether there were any passengers inside that suspect vehicle.

The state's Medina Alert system came online in December 2014. It is named after Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was struck by a hit-and-run driver 2011 in Denver. A taxi driver witnessed the incident, followed the suspect vehicle, and provided its license number to police. That taxi driver's efforts led to a felony conviction of the hit-and-run driver.