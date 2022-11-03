Police continue to search for Brighton bank robbery suspect
Police in Brighton are asking for assistance from the community as the search continues for a bank robbery suspect.
Officers were called to the First National Bank of Omaha on 1600 E. Bridge Street Wednesday after a bank employee reported a robbery around 10:54 a.m.
According to investigators, the man entered the bank and demanded cash while holding a weapon inside his pocket. The bank employee handed the suspect the cash that also contained a dye pack. The suspect fled the bank and was last seen running westbound on Bridge Street.
Officer described the suspect as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot-7, with a face piercing on his left cheek, a face tattoo and a goatee. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a black hat that says, "719."
Schools in the area were placed on a temporary lockdown while officers searched for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.
The incident is under investigation by the Brighton Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
for more features.