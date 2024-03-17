Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl in Northern Colorado

Police in Northern Colorado are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl who goes by Zandria.

It wasn't immediately clear how long she's been missing, but Zandria was last seen leaving her home near the 1500 block of Blue Spruce Drive wearing a beige sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a red and white backpack.

Fort Collins police say she's 5'07" and 180 pounds.

Fort Collins Police

Fort Collins police believe Zandria she's on the north side of town.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or Fort Collins police at 970-419-FCPD.