Lakewood police officers shoot and kill Colorado carjacking suspect after pursuit

Police in Lakewood shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday morning. Investigators said it began with a menacing and carjacking call at the Walmart store located at 4th and Wadsworth.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the Walmart located at 4th and Wadsworth in Lakewood. CBS

Lakewood Police public information officer John Romero said that a person inside the Walmart saw somebody with a gun.

A short time later a woman was carjacked at 4th and Carr. Police began to look for the suspect and located him at 6th Avenue and Garrison in Lakewood where a pursuit began.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene in Lakewood. CBS

Police said the suspect had a gun when he got out of the vehicle. That's when officers shot and killed him.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene at 6th Avenue and Garrison right after the shooting where there were several police vehicles. Parts of the off-ramp from 6th Avenue were cordoned off with police crime scene tape. There were also police vehicles blocking traffic.

The scene in Lakewood CBS

In the middle of the scene, there was a red SUV on the side of the road that police said was struck by the suspect who was driving the silver SUV before it ended up on the embankment of 6th Avenue.