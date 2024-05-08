Watch CBS News
Lakewood police officers shoot and kill suspect

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Lakewood shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday morning. The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene at 6th Avenue and Garrison in Lakewood where there were several police vehicles. 

lakewood-carjacking.jpg
The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene in Lakewood.  CBS

Parts of the off-ramp from 6th Avenue were cordoned off with police crime scene tape. There were also police vehicles blocking traffic. 

lakewood.jpg
The scene in Lakewood CBS

In the middle of the scene, there was a red SUV on the side of the road and also a silver SUV on the embankment of 6th Avenue. It is unclear how those vehicles were involved in the investigation. 

First published on May 8, 2024 / 11:23 AM MDT

