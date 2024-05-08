Lakewood police officers shoot and kill suspect
Police in Lakewood shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday morning. The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene at 6th Avenue and Garrison in Lakewood where there were several police vehicles.
Parts of the off-ramp from 6th Avenue were cordoned off with police crime scene tape. There were also police vehicles blocking traffic.
In the middle of the scene, there was a red SUV on the side of the road and also a silver SUV on the embankment of 6th Avenue. It is unclear how those vehicles were involved in the investigation.