Police discover chop shop in Greeley and recover five motorcycles

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.

Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.

During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.

Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  

September 22, 2022

