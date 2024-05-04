Police in Colorado seeking suspect in armed kidnapping that started in Highlands Ranch and ended in Englewood

Police are looking for a man who they say got into a stranger's car and forced them at gunpoint to drive from one Colorado community to another.

The suspect got into the alleged victim's car in the 9200 block of South Broadway in Highlands Ranch and forced them to drive to Broadway and Chenango Avenue in Englewood on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The alleged victim wasn't physically harmed.

Courtesy / Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with stubbly facial hair, a tattoo on the left side of his face and a tattoo on one of his index fingers.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, brown or tan boots and a black zip-up hoodie and had a dark bicycle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident in question is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.