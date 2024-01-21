Police: Colorado man allegedly impersonated his wife's ex-boyfriend prior to murdering her

A list of lewd messages were sent to a Broomfield woman prior to her murder last month. The author of those messages is now behind bars on homicide charges.

The man behind the messages apparently tried to frame another person for the crime.

According to case documents, the woman, Kristil Krug, contacted the Broomfield Police Department in October 2023, alleging her ex-boyfriend from 20 years ago was harassing her via email.

Among the email messages suitable for printing:

"i know how to satisfy u"

"U dont belong in that big house. U belong with me."

"Ill get rid of him and then we can be together."

"Ill do it for us Help me get rid of him then we can be together. Just like u want."

"U dont want him i know u want me."

Other messages showed the sender was stalking Kristil Krug. One contained a photo of her car in front of a dentist office in which she had an appointment. Another message had a photo that showed her husband getting out of his car at work.

"I know he stopping u from talking to me" was stated in the text of the email.

Kristil Krug had security cameras installed at her family's home after the messages began. The cameras had been turned off the day she died, according to the arrest affidavit.

In the days following her death, Broomfield Police Department detectives learned Krug's husband was only person - aside from Kristil - with the access code to the security cameras.

They also learned the ex-boyfriend, a resident of Utah, had no evidence of recent messages to Kristil Krug in his devices. The ex-boyfriend also had solid alibis for being in Utah at the time the photos of Kristil Krug and her husband were taken, and at the time of Kristil's death.

Detectives researched the "DNA" of the text messages as well. They learned the messages had been sent through an IP address at her husband's place of employment.

Lastly, a relative of the couple came forward. The relative told detectives the couple was in the planning stages of a divorce.

Forty-three-year-old Daniel Krug was arrested by police two days after his wife's death. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Adams County Jail, and faces felony stalking and criminal impersonation charges in addition to First Degree Murder. His next court hearing is Feb. 22.

Detective noted in the affidavit that Kristil Krug's ex-boyfriend had contacted her previously in 2002, 2005, 2010, and 2016 following their breakup in 2000, according to the arrest affidavit. Daniel and Kristil Krug were married in 2007.

Kristil Krug was a Colorado native, according to her obituary. She attended the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Colorado-Boulder, earning a degree in biochemical engineering from CU.

Kristil Krug, also 43, was found lying on the garage floor of the family's Broomfield home by a Broomfield police officer on Dec. 14. Daniel Krug had called police earlier requesting a welfare check on his wife, according to the arrest affidavit in his case. The officer saw the woman's body and kicked in the front door to the home. He found no pulse. Medical personnel pronounced her deceased at a nearby hospital.

Kristil Krug was scheduled to meet with Broomfield police that day regarding the harassment investigation.

Kristil Krug's family released a statement:

"Our family is devastated by Kristil's tragic death, and we ask for privacy as we grieve. Our energies are focused on surrounding her children with love, and providing them with support during this incredibly painful time. We are grateful to law enforcement for their continued work and kindness. And we express our sincere gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love for our family and support for Kristil's children through the Go Fund Me campaign. We will be making no further comment at this time."

The Krug's three children, ages 14, 11 and 8, are living with relatives.